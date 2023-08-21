DHSK kickstarts Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign from Srinagar

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Monday kickstarted Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign here.
It also held a screening camp at HSS Kothi Bagh. DHSK in a statement said the Anemia Mukt Bharat- intensified Iron-plus Initiative aims to strengthen the existing mechanisms and foster newer strategies for tackling anemia.
It focusses on six target beneficiary groups, among which adolescent girls and women in the reproductive age group are the primary targets of this initiative.
Acting on the directions of Secretary Health and Medical Education and Director Health Services Kashmir a screening camp was organised in Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School Srinagar in which 306 girls were screened for anemia.
“38 persons were detected as having severe anemia, 72 had moderate and 28 had mild anemia. They were provided treatment on spot,” the statement said.
Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather directed the Principal to nominate a nodal officer in the school and also advised her to provide directly observed treatment to the girls who had anemia to ensure strict treatment adherence.
He said that such screening camps will be held in other districts as well. “Every possible support will be provided to all those who are suffering from Anemia particularly having severe and moderate Anemia,” it added.