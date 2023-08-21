DHSK kickstarts Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign from Srinagar

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Monday kickstarted Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign here.

It also held a screening camp at HSS Kothi Bagh. DHSK in a statement said the Anemia Mukt Bharat- intensified Iron-plus Initiative aims to strengthen the existing mechanisms and foster newer strategies for tackling anemia.

It focusses on six target beneficiary groups, among which adolescent girls and women in the reproductive age group are the primary targets of this initiative.

Acting on the directions of Secretary Health and Medical Education and Director Health Services Kashmir a screening camp was organised in Kothi Bagh Higher Secondary School Srinagar in which 306 girls were screened for anemia.