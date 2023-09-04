‘Digital QR House Codes to facilitate better service delivery in Srinagar’

Srinagar: Digital Week, which was kickstarted here on Monday, focused on making people aware of the digital initiatives taken up by the government in the summer capital.

On the launch of Digital Week program, SMC Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan, told Greater Kashmir that the digital addressing system in Srinagar is one of the main components of the program.

“This will help in better service delivery in Srinagar and will enable Sringarites to avail government schemes at ease,” Khan said.

“Under our digital initiatives, we will equip Srinagar with a digital addressing system and unique digital door numbering. This unique address with QR codes will help in service delivery in a new way. It will help in streamlining the services. Under the scheme, we are done with the survey of 2.3 lakh premises, and now we are pasting the digital door numbering. This initiative will help in making government schemes more accessible and will be beneficial for the whole of Srinagar,” Khan said.