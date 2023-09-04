‘Digital QR House Codes to facilitate better service delivery in Srinagar’

Srinagar: Digital Week, which was kickstarted here on Monday, focused on making people aware of the digital initiatives taken up by the government in the summer capital.
On the launch of Digital Week program, SMC Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan, told Greater Kashmir that the digital addressing system in Srinagar is one of the main components of the program.
“This will help in better service delivery in Srinagar and will enable Sringarites to avail government schemes at ease,” Khan said.
“Under our digital initiatives, we will equip Srinagar with a digital addressing system and unique digital door numbering. This unique address with QR codes will help in service delivery in a new way. It will help in streamlining the services. Under the scheme, we are done with the survey of 2.3 lakh premises, and now we are pasting the digital door numbering. This initiative will help in making government schemes more accessible and will be beneficial for the whole of Srinagar,” Khan said.
To mention, under the Digital Week, the government is making people aware of various initiatives and schemes. The officials said that on Monday the administration had set up many stalls to make people aware of the program.
“In addition to that, officials from various departments gave presentations to locals, civil society members, and students about various programs under digital initiatives. These programs included IT programs under the smart city, Intelligent traffic light system, IT programs of SMC, Applications for bicycles and IT parking, noise monitoring, and much more. These initiatives will help people avail various facilities in a hassle-free mode, “said a senior official at the event in the city center.
Chief Secretary AK Mehta while speaking to media at the event, said that Digital initiatives are the best way to take Kashmir forward.
“Only those people will oppose digital initiatives whose intentions are not right. These digital initiatives will transfer power from officers to people, which is a good thing. Such initiatives will pave the way to make Kashmir future-ready. We aim that people should avail services and connect to the government from home without having to come to government offices,” he added.