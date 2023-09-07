Dilapidated Khayam-Nowpora road poses risk of accidents

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed strong resentment against failure of authorities to repair dilapidated Khayam-Nowpora road.
A group of commuters, locals and traders said that the road from Khayam to Nowpora was dug up for laying drainage pipes over four months ago. “It is ironic that despite laying of pipes, the road has been left in dilapidated condition posing risk of accidents,” said Abdul Hamid, a commuter.
The entire stretch of road from Khayam to Nowpora is dotted with potholes. Locals said many times passengers had narrow escapes as a dilapidated road caved in and vehicles were stuck in it for hours. “Even electric autos overturned several times after losing balance due to potholes and uneven surface. Now the manholes have been left open endangering the lives of commuters and pedestrians,” they said.
Several shopkeepers said that dust emanating from the dilapidated road at Khayam and Nowpora have affected their health. “Many shopkeepers are suffering from chest infections due to dust emanating from the road after vehicles pass over it,” Ajaz Ahmad, a local said.
“During rains, the road turns into marsh and vehicles are struck in it. This is ironic that such an important road leading to Downtown has been left in dilapidated condition. Bad condition of road affects vehicular movement and results in traffic jams,” they said.
CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Athar Aamir Khan had last month stated that focus of road repairs will be now shifted towards Downtown, including Khayam. However, locals said that no action has been taken on the ground.