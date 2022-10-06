Dilapidated lanes, open manholes irk Gojwara residents

Srinagar: The inhabitants of Malik Sahib in the Gojwara area of downtown Srinagar have decried the authorities for the dilapidated condition of lanes in the locality. The residents said that these lanes remain dotted with open manholes putting locals at risk.

A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the issues are prevailing for a long time now and authorities are not paying heed to it.

The locals said that the dilapidated lanes have defaced the locality and they are facing issues during commuting and while walking around.