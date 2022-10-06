Dilapidated lanes, open manholes irk Gojwara residents

Srinagar: The inhabitants of Malik Sahib in the Gojwara area of downtown Srinagar have decried the authorities for the dilapidated condition of lanes in the locality. The residents said that these lanes remain dotted with open manholes putting locals at risk.
A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the issues are prevailing for a long time now and authorities are not paying heed to it.
The locals said that the dilapidated lanes have defaced the locality and they are facing issues during commuting and while walking around.
“The area is in the heart of downtown and still we are being ignored. The open manholes are posing a risk to locals. Recently our neighbor had his leg fractured due to an open manhole. We have a school in the area and young kids are at risk due to the same. We hope that concerned authorities will look into the matter,” said Ashraf Wani, a local resident.
The locals said that as winter is around the corner and they also face huge inconvenience during downpour. They said that both the issue of dilapidated lanes and open manholes should be addressed before the arrival of winters.