Dilapidated link road at Nowhatta irks commuters

Srinagar: Dilapidated interior road link connecting Nowhatta to the revered shrine of Makhdoom Sahab (RA) has become a matter of concern for residents and commuters in the area.

The bad state of this crucial road is not only causing inconvenience but also posing significant safety risks to those who rely on it for daily travel.

The road serves as a vital transportation artery for both local residents and devotees heading to the Makhdoom Sahib (RA) Shrine. However, it is dotted with potholes, cracks, and a generally uneven surface, making travel a bumpy and challenging experience. The worsening condition of the road has raised valid safety concerns, with the road becoming accident-prone and leading to vehicular breakdowns.