Dilapidated road at Harwan irks locals

Locals said that potholes turn into cesspool during rains and they are facing inconvenience to move out.

“Our houses are full of dust due to this road. The road is not suitable for commuters as condition has turned worst after years of negligence," said another local. The commuters said that their vehicles are damaged while travelling on the dilapidated road.

“It is inconvenient to drive on the bumpy road which is full of potholes,” said Irfan Ahmed, a commuter.