Dilapidated road at Hazuri Bagh Srinagar poses risk to commuters

Srinagar: Commuters have expressed concern over dilapidated road stretch at Hazuri Bagh area here.
They said a large stretch of road has caved in outside the rear gate of LD Hospital. “Many accidents have occurred due to dilapidated road. The road has caved in and uneven surface damages cars passing over it. It is ironic that authorities have failed to undertake repairs of the vital road,” a group of commuters said.
“We demand action against the officials who are entrusted with undertaking repairs of roads in the locality. They have totally failed to perform their duty and put the lives of commuters at stake,” they said.
“We urge Divisional Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter and direct concerned officials to undertake repairs of the dilapidated road at the earliest,” they added.