Dilapidated road at Khayam Chowk hampers vehicular movement

Srinagar: Dilapidated road at Khayam Chowk is hampering smooth vehicular movement on the busy stretch towards Downtown areas.

A delegation of locals said the road was dug up for construction of drainage system a few months ago. “The concerned authorities haphazardly filled up the road leading to an uneven surface

This hampers smooth vehicular movement at Khayam Chowk.

The uneven surface at Khayam intersection slows down traffic and leads to traffic jams. We appealed to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.