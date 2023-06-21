Dilapidated road at Nowpora poses risk of accidents

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to repair dilapidated road at Nowpora area here poses risk of accidents.

The entire stretch of road from Khayam to Nowpora is dotted with potholes. Today passenger of a bus had a narrow escape as a dilapidated road caved in and the vehicle was stuck in it for hours.

The driver of the bus said the vehicle got stuck in a pothole. He said that on a daily basis, public and private vehicle owners have narrow escape due to dilapidated condition of the road.

“We have been stuck on the spot for hours now. As I was carrying passengers along Khayam Chowk, the bus got stuck in a pothole. There has been drainage construction in the area, but the road was never fixed or leveled which is why the bus sank in the uneven road. We managed to rescue passengers, and now we are trying to get the bus out. This could have caused a major mishap,” said the driver.