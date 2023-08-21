Dilapidated road pesters Mirabad residents

“It is ironic that while roads of other colonies have been repaired and macadamised, our road has been left out. We have been apprising concerned authorities about the matter but out pleas to repair the road met with deaf ears. Are we not part of Srinagar,” Dar asked.

Dar said the residents are mulling to take legal recourse if the authorities fail to repair the road at the earliest. “Our area has been totally neglected on the developmental front. We have to fetch even drinking water from adjoining areas as our taps are running dry. There is injustice with us. We make a fervent appeal to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter.