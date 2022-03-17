Dilapidated road stretch at Darbagh Harwan takes toll on commuters

Srinagar: Dilapidated road stretch at Darbagh area of Harwan has irked commuters and locals there.

The residents said that the road stretch starting from Harwan Bus stand to Mufti Bagh at Darbagh is in shambles. They said that the damaged road creates inconvenience to locals and commuters there.

"It has been years since the road was last repaired. It is ironical that authorities have failed to undertake repairs of the road,” said Saleem Ahmed, a local.