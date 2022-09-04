Dilapidated road takes toll on Zafran Colony inhabitants

Srinagar: Residents of Friends Lane at Zafran Colony here have decried dilapidated road in the area.
A delegation from the area said that for the past several years, the 500-meter link road has not been repaired.
“Due to dilapidated road, we face immense problems. The condition of the road is so bad that potholes have formed on it and rainwater often accumulates in them’ said Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of the mohalla committee.
“During the last three years, the concerned department inspected the road many times and assured to undertake repairs, however, the work has started till date.
Due to this, the condition of the road has worsened,” Khan said.
Another local said that it has become impossible for people to walk on the dilapidated road. He said the vehicles plying on the road also suffer heavy damage.
“We appeal to concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they added.