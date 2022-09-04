Dilapidated road takes toll on Zafran Colony inhabitants

Srinagar: Residents of Friends Lane at Zafran Colony here have decried dilapidated road in the area.

A delegation from the area said that for the past several years, the 500-meter link road has not been repaired.

“Due to dilapidated road, we face immense problems. The condition of the road is so bad that potholes have formed on it and rainwater often accumulates in them’ said Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of the mohalla committee.