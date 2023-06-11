Dilapidated roads in Srinagar areas irk commuters

Srinagar: Dilapidated roads in various areas of Srinagar causes inconvenience to commuters and hamper smooth vehicular movement.

Several roads including Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Munwarabad, Khayam, Nowpora, Rainawari, Gojwara, Nowhatta, Maharaj Bazar, Baba Demb, and adjacent areas are in dilapidated condition.

The roads, plagued by potholes and deteriorating surfaces, have become a nightmare for commuters.

Recently, a 45-year-old suffered massive Myocardial Infarction (MI) and could not reach the hospital at Khayam area on time due to traffic jams caused by bad condition of roads. After covering the distance of 40 minutes, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.