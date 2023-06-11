Dilapidated roads in Srinagar areas irk commuters

Srinagar: Dilapidated roads in various areas of Srinagar causes inconvenience to commuters and hamper smooth vehicular movement.
Several roads including Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Munwarabad, Khayam, Nowpora, Rainawari, Gojwara, Nowhatta, Maharaj Bazar, Baba Demb, and adjacent areas are in dilapidated condition.
The roads, plagued by potholes and deteriorating surfaces, have become a nightmare for commuters.
Recently, a 45-year-old suffered massive Myocardial Infarction (MI) and could not reach the hospital at Khayam area on time due to traffic jams caused by bad condition of roads. After covering the distance of 40 minutes, doctors at the hospital declared him dead.
This incident highlights the concerns expressed by patients and their attendants regarding the potential loss of life due to delays caused by traffic congestion resulting from substandard road conditions.
Women, children, and patients, among others, also face immense hardships due to the dilapidated state of the roads.
“I am expecting a baby and most of the time, I have to rely on an auto-rickshaw to get there. However, the condition of the roads only worsens my problems. I fail to comprehend why the authorities are turning a blind eye to this issue,” said Sabreena, a resident of Khanyar.
Moreover, the poor condition of the roads, riddled with potholes, impedes the timely arrival of ambulances during emergencies.
Presently, ambulances have to make a two-kilometre U-turn before reaching one of the main hospitals of the city, causing unnecessary delays and potentially endangering the lives of patients.
Chief Engineer, R&B department, Rafiq Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the lanes, and some roads are under SMC and smart city project.
Meanwhile, Anuj Malhotra, General Manager, Planning, Smart City Limited told Greater Kashmir that they will renovate all roads and enhance aesthetics of Downtown areas under Smart City Project.
He urged the residents of Downtown areas to exercise patience as the work has already commenced at Maharaj Gunj area, with plans to cover other areas of Downtown soon.
“We have to be a little cautious about the construction works as there are constricted lanes in the Downtown areas. But under the Project, everything will be fine soon,” he said.