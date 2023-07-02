Dilapidated roads in Srinagar pester commuters

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated roads in various areas of Srinagar is causing inconvenience to commuters.

Several roads including Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Khayam, Nowpora, Rainawari, Gojwara, Nowhatta, Maharaj Bazar, Baba Demb, and adjacent areas are in dilapidated condition.

The roads, plagued by potholes and deteriorating surfaces, have become a nightmare for commuters. Despite the passage of five months, the vital Nowpora road has not been repaired. The entire stretch of road from Khayam to Nowpora is dotted with potholes. Last month, passengers of a bus had a narrow escape as a dilapidated road caved in and the vehicle was stuck in it for hours.

“On a daily basis, public and private vehicle owners have narrow escape due to dilapidated condition of the road,” a group of locals said. “There has been drainage construction in the area, but the road was never fixed or leveled which is why vehicles frequently get damaged due to uneven road,” said a driver.

The locals said that the dilapidated Nowpore-Khayam road stretch has become a never-ending problem for them.

They said that on a daily basis, there are traffic jams, and vehicles often get stuck in potholes risking lives of passengers.