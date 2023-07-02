Dilapidated roads in Srinagar pester commuters

Srinagar: Failure of authorities to undertake repairs of dilapidated roads in various areas of Srinagar is causing inconvenience to commuters.
Several roads including Khanyar, Bohri Kadal, Khayam, Nowpora, Rainawari, Gojwara, Nowhatta, Maharaj Bazar, Baba Demb, and adjacent areas are in dilapidated condition.
The roads, plagued by potholes and deteriorating surfaces, have become a nightmare for commuters. Despite the passage of five months, the vital Nowpora road has not been repaired. The entire stretch of road from Khayam to Nowpora is dotted with potholes. Last month, passengers of a bus had a narrow escape as a dilapidated road caved in and the vehicle was stuck in it for hours.
“On a daily basis, public and private vehicle owners have narrow escape due to dilapidated condition of the road,” a group of locals said. “There has been drainage construction in the area, but the road was never fixed or leveled which is why vehicles frequently get damaged due to uneven road,” said a driver.
The locals said that the dilapidated Nowpore-Khayam road stretch has become a never-ending problem for them.
They said that on a daily basis, there are traffic jams, and vehicles often get stuck in potholes risking lives of passengers.
“These uneven roads with huge potholes are a major cause of traffic jams and road accidents in this area. Smooth flow of traffic will be possible only when these roads are fixed,” locals said. .
Locals said amid the multiple Smart City projects in the city centre, authorities are turning a blind eye towards the dilapidated roads in this part of the city, which is taking a toll on them.
The link road connecting Khanyar and Munwarabad is also dilapidated.
Last month the CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, Athar Aamir Khan, had told Greater Kashmir that since they have completed many projects in the city center, their focus will be now shifted towards downtown, including Khayam. However, locals said that nothing is being done on the ground as the dilapidated roads are becoming a death trap for commuters and pedestrians.