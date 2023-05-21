Dilapidated roads take toll on commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar: Inordinate delay in repairs of dilapidated roads is causing inconvenience to commuters.

Due to ongoing Smart City project and drainage construction, many roads in the city have caved in and developed potholes. The inhabitants living in the several areas of the city including Habba Kadal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowpora, Khayam and Munwarabad, and other Downtown areas face difficulty to travel through these areas.

Commuters expressed their disappointment against authorities for leaving roads in dilapidated condition after laying of drainage pipes.