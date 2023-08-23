Dilapidated roads take toll on Mominabad residents

Srinagar: Residents of Mominabad (lane 8) have expressed resentment against inordinate delay in repairs of dilapidated roads in the locality.

A delegation from the area said that the roads in the locality were dug up last year to construct a drainage system. They said despite the passing of over a year, the roads have not been repaired.

Dilapidated roads are affecting our lives. During rains, roads turn marshy and we are unable to venture out of our homes. Our children face inconvenience to reach the main road for boarding schools vans and buses.