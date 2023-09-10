Dilapidated roads take toll on Nawab Bazar residents

Srinagar: Residents of Nawab Bazar area in Downtown have expressed concern against dilapidated roads in the locality.

Locals said roads in the locality were dug over six months ago for laying drainage pipes. “Ironically roads were filled up haphazardly by concerned authorities. Uneven surface and potholes hamper smooth vehicular and pedestrian,” Manzoor Ahmad Mir a local rued.

The locals said many vehicles have been damaged after passing through uneven surfaces from Nawaz Bazar to Pather Masjid at Zaina Kadal. “There is a risk of accidents due to dilapidated roads.

We have been moving from pillar to post, however our requests to repair the roads have met with deaf ears. Dust emanating from dilapidated roads have caused health complications to locals. We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into the matter and direct the concerned authorities to repair the road at earliest,” they said.