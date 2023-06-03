Dilapidated roads, waterlogging give tough time to commuters

Srinagar: Dilapidated roads coupled with waterlogging are giving tough time to commuters in the summer capital.
With no let-up in rains across Srinagar on Thursday, commuters said that waterlogged roads have affected normal life. Commuters said that the problem was compounded by dilapidated roads Greater Kashmir received complaints from various areas of Srinagar about waterlogging issue. The areas including Hazratbal, Hawal, Downtown, Batpora, Babadem, Nowpora, Khayam and adjoining areas. Many residential areas and roads at Batamaloo, Natipora, Bemina, HMT, also complained about waterlogging.
The residents from Srinagar said that potholes have turned roads into cesspools giving tough time to commuters.
“There are huge potholes on roads in Downtown. Ironically authorities have failed to undertake repairs of the roads. This hampers vehicular movement and causes traffic jams,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a commuter at Khanyar. The residents of various Srinagar areas said that they faced inconvenience due to water logging in their areas.
“Roads are waterlogged after a few hours of rainfall. This time the issue worsened as there have been continuous rains. The administration has failed to fix the drainage system, and roads around in city centre areas are uneven, turning them into cesspools. This is giving tough time to pedestrians and commuters as well,” said another local.
Chief transport officer of SMC, Mudasir Bandy said that they have pressed men and machinery across Srinagar to address waterlogging.
“We are continuously clearing roads and other low-lying areas. Our Drainage department has pressed dewatering pumps as well. In addition to this, our round the clock control room is working to address the issue. If any resident is facing water logging issue in any area, he may contact our control room numbers,” Banday said.