Dilapidated roads, waterlogging give tough time to commuters

Srinagar: Dilapidated roads coupled with waterlogging are giving tough time to commuters in the summer capital.

With no let-up in rains across Srinagar on Thursday, commuters said that waterlogged roads have affected normal life. Commuters said that the problem was compounded by dilapidated roads Greater Kashmir received complaints from various areas of Srinagar about waterlogging issue. The areas including Hazratbal, Hawal, Downtown, Batpora, Babadem, Nowpora, Khayam and adjoining areas. Many residential areas and roads at Batamaloo, Natipora, Bemina, HMT, also complained about waterlogging.

The residents from Srinagar said that potholes have turned roads into cesspools giving tough time to commuters.