Srinagar: The Cultural Unit Srinagar of DIPR today organised a Sufiyana Mehfil e Sama at Cultural Unit Hall, Rambagh here.

On the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz performed a mesmerizing sufiyana saazina on santoor and was accompanied by Ghulam Mohammad Bhat Anzwali on sarangi and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khanday on Gadda.