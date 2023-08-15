Director Information hoists National Flag at Media Complex

Srinagar: Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today celebrated the 77th Independence Day at Media Complex here.

To mark the occasion, Director Information, Minga Sherpa hoisted the National Flag to commemorate this momentous event which underscores the values of unity, diversity, and national pride that the flag represents.

This symbolic gesture of hoisting the national flag served as a reminder of the country’s rich history, the sacrifices of its people, and the bright prospects that lie ahead.

Senior officers of DIPR and other officials of the department also participated in flag hoisting ceremony.