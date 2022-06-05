Director NHM MoHFW visits UPHC Harwan

Srinagar: Director NHM MoHFW Dr Neha Garg today visited UPHC Harwan Block Hazratbal for an inspection to see overall working of Health and Wellness Centre.

She was accompanied by Vikas Nodal HWC MoHFW, SNO Dr Shafi Koka, Dr Tasaduq State Epidemiologist, and NHM officials. Block Medical Officer Dr Fara Shafi expressed honour for choosing UPHC Harwan Block Hazratbal, Department of SPM GMC Srinagar for visit and inspection.