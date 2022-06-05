Director NHM MoHFW visits UPHC Harwan

Srinagar: Director NHM MoHFW Dr Neha Garg today visited UPHC Harwan Block Hazratbal for an inspection to see overall working of Health and Wellness Centre.
She was accompanied by Vikas Nodal HWC MoHFW, SNO Dr Shafi Koka, Dr Tasaduq State Epidemiologist, and NHM officials. Block Medical Officer Dr Fara Shafi expressed honour for choosing UPHC Harwan Block Hazratbal, Department of SPM GMC Srinagar for visit and inspection.
A statement said Dr Garg praised the Doctors, Paramedics, and all the allied staff of the UPHC while taking rounds and interacting with the staff. “She was glad that the centre is providing free of cost investigations, drugs, consultation under designated HWC Block Hazratbal.
HOD SPM Dr Salim Khan interacted with the delegates remotely and expressed gratitude for coming to Block Hazratbal which is an urban block for Dept Of SPM GMC Srinagar,” it added.