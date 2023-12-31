Director NIT Srinagar advocates sustainable living in New Year message

Srinagar, Dec 31: Embracing the arrival of 2024 and bidding farewell to 2023, Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Sunday extended his warmest wishes to everyone for a joyous and prosperous New Year.

As we now stand on the threshold of a New Year, let us all pledge for sustainable living, he said.

“As echoed in the G20 meet held in 2023, it is time to follow the principles of Vasudaika Kutumbam in order to address the issue of resource depletion, which is a bigger problem than climate change,” the Director said.

Prof. Yedla said unless we adjust our pathways to development the limited resources would pose a compelling limit to our perceived growth, opined the Environmental Expert.

“At the beginning of the golden period towards Viksit Bharat, India must embark onto sustainable pathways for its own success,” he said.

Prof. Yedla hoped that the New Year brings the necessary change in human behaviour towards the environment and the resources consumption and argued that technology including AI would emerge as key players.

“In New Year, NIT Srinagar would continue to play its role most sincerely and galvanize forces towards path breaking inter-disciplinary research for sustainable solutions to the pressing problems, particularly in Kashmir Valley,” he said.

Prof. Yedla further added that the newly introduced inter-disciplinary research centres at NIT Srinagar are expected to play such a crucial role.