Discussions held on proposed draft of Polling Stations in Srinagar

Srinagar: The District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss the rationalisation of Polling Stations/Booths of all 8 Assembly Segments in Srinagar District at Banquet Hall, here.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held over the proposed Draft of Polling Stations to record comments of Political Parties for rectification.
Speaking on the occasion, the District Election Officer said that the proposal of rationalization of polling stations/booths has been created keeping in view the convenience of the voters and must include all essential facilities, besides on the basis of encouraging voter turnout.
He said any new proposal by political parties that falls within the norms will be considered and approved.