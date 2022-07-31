Discussions held on proposed draft of Polling Stations in Srinagar

Srinagar: The District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties to discuss the rationalisation of Polling Stations/Booths of all 8 Assembly Segments in Srinagar District at Banquet Hall, here.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held over the proposed Draft of Polling Stations to record comments of Political Parties for rectification.