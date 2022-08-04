Dispute over land left by issueless Kashmiri Pandit couple | Aggrieved party cannot pursue two remedies simultaneously: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday held that an aggrieved party cannot pursue two remedies simultaneously.

The court said this while dismissing a petition with regard to controversy regarding mutation of land left by an issueless couple long back.

The petitioner, Badri Nath, asserts his right to the land on the ground of being a nearest “agnate” entitled to claim inheritance under the principles of Hindu Law, while as one Santosh Kumari stakes her claim to the property being an adopted daughter of the deceased, Anand Ram and his wife Prabawati.

The petitioner, the court said, may have to work out his remedy as may be permissible in law, but surely he is not permitted to simultaneously pursue another remedy before the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.