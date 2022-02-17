District Admin Srinagar all set to issue Land Passbooks from Feb 19

Srinagar: In order to begin process of issuing Land Passbooks to the land owners of Srinagar, the District Administration Srinagar is all set to start issuance of land Passbooks to the lawful land owners in first phase with effect from February 19.

In this connection, a meeting of senior Revenue officers was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad to finalize the Venue and Tehsil wise schedule for distribution of Land Passbooks.