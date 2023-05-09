District Admin Srinagar conducts inspection of 35 Chemist shops

Srinagar: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of the Drug Control Department today undertook a special drive to inspect the Pharma Dealers and Chemists Shops in various parts of the Srinagar City.

The drive was conducted to ensure that pharmaceutical preparations are being sold in consonance with the prescriptions being generated by Registered Medical Practitioners.

The inspection teams of Drug Controller headed by Deputy Drugs Controller Nighat Jabeen inspected various markets in the Karan Nagar, Kak Sarai, Nawakadal, Khanyar, Rainawari, Magarmal Bagh and other City Markets to ascertain the implementation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

During this checking, as many as 35 Chemist Stores were inspected in Srinagar and checking teams observed that some of the chemist/drug establishments were found violating the provisions of the Act and operations of eight Medical Establishments were disallowed for contravening various provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Rules.