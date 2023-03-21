District Admin Srinagar organises awareness programme on World Down Syndrome Day

Srinagar: In connection with World Down Syndrome-Day observed every year on March 21, the District Administration Sringar today organized a programme here at Bemina.
The programme was conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad by District Social Welfare officer in collaboration with Volunteer Medicate Society Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad threw light on importance of the day.
He said on this day, people with Down Syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world organise and participate in activities and events to raise public awareness and create a single global voice advocating for the rights, inclusion and well-being of people with Down syndrome.
DSWO also highlighted the various schemes launched by the Government for inclusiveness of these persons for development of society.
The theme for this year is “With Us Not For Us” and is focused on a human rights-based approach to disability – the right to be treated fairly, have the same opportunities as everyone else, and the freedom for people to make their own choices. We are calling on all supporters and organisations to work #WithUsNotForUs to improve the lives of everyone with Down syndrome.
Other speakers also spoke on the occasion and unanimously said that the World Down Syndrome Day is an opportunity to celebrate the diversity among people irrespective of their condition. It's an occasion to raise awareness about the people with Down Syndrome face in their daily lives. It is a reminder that people with Down syndrome have the right to education, employment, healthcare, and social inclusion, and that they can make valuable contributions to society.
Dr Abdul Rashid Consultant Pediatrician from Health Department conveyed ways of identification of these and importance of early intervention regarding their health.
Dr Maqbool, President VMS stressed upon role of non Government organisations for betterment of persons with disablities including down syndrome.
During the programme, a Painting activity was also held by down syndrome children.
Speaking about the programme, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar said that the theme of _With Us Not For Us_ signifies texture and contours of humanistic approach towards children with Syndrome. He said the day also provides an opportunity to celebrate the diversity among people irrespective of their condition.
The DC further said that the one of the purpose of the awareness program was to remind that people with Down syndrome have the right to education, employment, healthcare, and social inclusion, and that they can make valuable contributions to society.
Officials from Mission Vatsalaya, social welfare, health, NGOs parents, children partipcated in the program.