District Admin Srinagar organises awareness programme on World Down Syndrome Day

He said on this day, people with Down Syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world organise and participate in activities and events to raise public awareness and create a single global voice advocating for the rights, inclusion and well-being of people with Down syndrome.

DSWO also highlighted the various schemes launched by the Government for inclusiveness of these persons for development of society.

The theme for this year is “With Us Not For Us” and is focused on a human rights-based approach to disability – the right to be treated fairly, have the same opportunities as everyone else, and the freedom for people to make their own choices. We are calling on all supporters and organisations to work #WithUsNotForUs to improve the lives of everyone with Down syndrome.