District Administration sets timeline for early completion of developmental projects

On the occasion, the DC was informed that the first phase of construction work has been completed comprising 6 guest rooms and 12 suites, while work for finishing and interior works is being taken up.

The DC directed the concerned to ensure the tendering process and technical sanction for the work is finalized by the mid of this month. He also directed the PWD engineers to accelerate the pace of work and set a deadline of August 10, 2022 for its completion of the project so that accommodation requirements are met at the earliest.

The DC also visited Amar Singh College, Gugjibagh to inspect the progress of work being executed on construction of new Science Block being constructed at a cost of Rs 9.37 crore under JTFR project funded by World Bank. He inspected the pace of work and directed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts and complete the work on Science Block by June 2022.