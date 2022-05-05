District Administration sets timeline for early completion of developmental projects

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday undertook an extensive tour of City areas to inspect progress of various ongoing major projects being carried out at Circuit House, Amar Singh College, Government Degree College, Bemina, Tankipora bridge and other areas in the district.
At Circuit House, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the under construction work for additional accommodation facility being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 9.27 crore.
On the occasion, the DC was informed that the first phase of construction work has been completed comprising 6 guest rooms and 12 suites, while work for finishing and interior works is being taken up.
The DC directed the concerned to ensure the tendering process and technical sanction for the work is finalized by the mid of this month. He also directed the PWD engineers to accelerate the pace of work and set a deadline of August 10, 2022 for its completion of the project so that accommodation requirements are met at the earliest.
The DC also visited Amar Singh College, Gugjibagh to inspect the progress of work being executed on construction of new Science Block being constructed at a cost of Rs 9.37 crore under JTFR project funded by World Bank. He inspected the pace of work and directed the concerned executing agency to work in double shifts and complete the work on Science Block by June 2022.
The DC also inspected the other facilities in the College Campus including the newly constructed Canteen. He stressed that the College Canteen/Cafeteria should maintain hygiene, ensure healthy diets to the students.
While appreciating the efforts made by the executing agencies in maintaining the heritage architecture of the College while constructing new blocks, the DC asked the officers to ensure all new facilities are created with the preservation of centuries old heritage.
Similarly, the DC also visited Government Degree College(GDC), Bemina to take stock of progress of construction works on the new Academic block, Staff room and Conference hall being executed at a cost of Rs 8.96 crore under JTFRP projects.
DC also inspected the pace of work on the ongoing Rs 4.50 crore drainage project being executed to augment the drainage facility in and around the College Campus.
DC directed the concerned executing authorities to engage more men and machinery to speed up the work progress and expedite the projects at a fast pace so that they are completed by June 10, 2022.
DC inspected different blocks of the college and asked the Ex. Engineer R&B to submit DPRs for macadamization and few face-lifting works of the College premises within 3 days.
Later, the DC inspected the pace of work on second Tankipora bridge near DC Office, Srinagar being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.42 crore.
On the occasion, the DC was informed that at present pilling work is being carried out and other allied works are to be taken soon.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Joint Director Planning, While the Principals of Amar Singh College and Government Degree College, Superintendent Engineer R&B, Executive Engineer R&B, Assistant Director Hospitality & Protocol and officers of other concerned Departments.