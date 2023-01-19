Div Com conducts extensive tour of major roads, parks, sites in Srinagar

Srinagar: In the run-up to host first ever G20 Summit in Srinagar in May, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today conducted an extensive tour of major roads and prime sites along these roads including parks, government buildings, commercial structures and under construction sites in Srinagar.

Div Com Kashmir held a meeting of officers at Srinagar Airport during which he highlighted the importance of hosting G20 Summit at Srinagar and issued slew of instructions to enhance the facade of roads through development of foot paths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris.

Div Com directed for painting of Government buildings and commercial building walls along the roads to increase the aesthetic value of those structures. He directed for pruning of trees, plantation of ornamental green plants on medians, removal of withered trees.

Later, Div Com commenced the extensive tour from the Airport and inspected ongoing works at several locations. During the tour he was accompanied by DC Srinagar, Commissioner SMC and other officers.