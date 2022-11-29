Div Com conducts tour of Nigeen, Gilsar, Khushalsar

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes and inspected the ongoing cleansing operation that is being carried out by LCMA in Nigeen Lake.
The cleaning drive is being conducted in collaboration with Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), Srinagar Municipal Corporation under the supervision of Divisional Administration at Khushalsar.
The Div Com was accompanied by VC LCMA & Commissioner SMC Dr Bashir Bhat besides various officials of the Divisional Administration and President NLCO Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo who is spearheading the cleansing operation under Mission Ehsaas.
The Div Com started the tour with the visit of Nigeen Lake from Kanitar and Saderbal side. The efforts of LCMA was appreciated for restoring this part of the Lake which otherwise was in shambles for last three decades.
This delegation of high level officers headed by Div Com then visited Gilsar where the Div Com passed instructions to the concerned officers. The restoration of the Gilsar will be restarted for its speedy rejuvenation.
The visit concluded at Khushalsar Sazgaripora where the progress of the ongoing restoration was witnessed which was started by NLCO under its flagship program Mission Ehsaas.
Officials said the community led initiative Mission Ehsaas saw an overwhelming response from the people and it paved a way to get the restoration and rejuvenation of the twin urban lakes of Khushalsar and Gilsar started.
Div Com during his visit to the place informed all the concerned officers to make sure that the restoration of these lakes is taken seriously and assured that the bottlenecks, if any, must be removed at the earliest. Inspecting the works, Divisional Commissioner met the locals stakeholders of Gilsar and Khushalsar who hailed his visit.
President NLCO Manzoor Wangnoo in the statement thanked Div Com and his team for their visit and expressed gratitude for his concern and supervision.
Wangnoo also thanked SMC for their dedicated support and help in the restoration process. He also thanked VC LCMA for his efforts in revival of the Nigeen Lake from Kanitar side. President NLCO said that “the present administration is serious and working diligently for the revival of water bodies.”