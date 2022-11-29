Div Com conducts tour of Nigeen, Gilsar, Khushalsar

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes and inspected the ongoing cleansing operation that is being carried out by LCMA in Nigeen Lake.

The cleaning drive is being conducted in collaboration with Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), Srinagar Municipal Corporation under the supervision of Divisional Administration at Khushalsar.

The Div Com was accompanied by VC LCMA & Commissioner SMC Dr Bashir Bhat besides various officials of the Divisional Administration and President NLCO Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo who is spearheading the cleansing operation under Mission Ehsaas.

The Div Com started the tour with the visit of Nigeen Lake from Kanitar and Saderbal side. The efforts of LCMA was appreciated for restoring this part of the Lake which otherwise was in shambles for last three decades.