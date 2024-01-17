Div Com, DC Srinagar greet Sikh community

Srinagar, Jan 17: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri along with IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din today visited Chattipatshahi Gurudwara Rainawari on the occasion of 358th Prakash Parv of tenth guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh ji.

On the occasion, Div Com and other officers greeted followers of Sikhism and devotees who had visited in large numbers to Gurudwara to celebrate the birthday of Sikh Guru.

Addressing the devotees, Div Com prayed for communal harmony, brotherhood, peace and prosperity of the region and country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat has extended his warm greetings to the people.

In his message, the DC greeted the Sikh Community on the auspicious occasion.

The DC expressed hope that Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti would contribute towards strengthening brotherhood, unity, harmony and would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity.