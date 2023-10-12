Div Com for maintenance of roads, traffic regulation, operations of IMTS cameras

Srinagar: To expedite development of infrastructure and beautification of City, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting, here to review the progress of various Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) Projects and directly linked departments.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Commissioner SMC/CEO SSCL; VC LCMA; SSP, Traffic Police, Srinagar; CE, R&B; officers of PDD, PHE, I&FC, Sports department were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Div Com emphasized on the operation of all the IMTS cameras installed at 63 junctions at the earliest for the regulation of traffic flow and maintaining of strong vigil to detect the mischief or damage of public property.

The meeting was informed that about 1100 cameras at 49 junctions out of 63 junctions are functional.

Regarding ongoing rectification work at MA Road and other pending work, the meeting was informed that 95 percent work has been completed and the remaining part shall be completed in coming days.

The Div Com, impressed to expedite the work on the Road as too much time was consumed to give final finishing touch to Road.