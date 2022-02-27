Div Com inaugurates Pulse Polio immunisation drive at JLNM Hospital

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today inaugurated Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) programme for the children of 0-5 years age at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari here by administering Polio drops to newborn infant, here.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; MS JLNM Hospital and medical and Paramedical staff of the hospital were present on the occasion.