Div Com inaugurates Pulse Polio immunisation drive at JLNM Hospital
Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today inaugurated Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) programme for the children of 0-5 years age at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari here by administering Polio drops to newborn infant, here.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; MS JLNM Hospital and medical and Paramedical staff of the hospital were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Div Com said that about 11 lakh children will be administered Polio drops across Kashmir Division at 5391 Polio booths to eliminate the disease and protect children.
He said that 22059 vaccinators have been put on the duty to cover all the eligible population of children in Kashmir division. Besides, he said 298 transit teams and 143 mobile teams have been constituted to make the immunization drive successful.
Meanwhile, he appealed to parents to take their children to the near by booths, health center or hospital for Pulse Polio drops and save their children from the disease.