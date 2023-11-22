Div Com inspects developmental works of Foreshore Road at Habak

Srinagar, Nov 22: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today inspected developmental works of Srinagar Smart City Limited and R&B department at Habak. He also inspected the beautification & feature development works of Shalimar Canal and Nishat Sethu.

He was accompanied by the CEO, SSCL Athar Amir and officers of R&B and Smart City Limited.

During his visit, Div Com inspected progress of work on the Foreshore Road at Habak where the development work on the 2nd Track under Phase-2 is being executed by R&B and SSCL.

On the occasion, Div Com directed concerned executing agencies to accelerate the work for development of Road and macadamize it so that the road shall be declared open for the transport before winter.

Div Com also took stock of the beautification & construction works of Shalimar Canal. He enjoined to complete the construction of tow wall and remaining developmental activities at an earliest.

Besides, Divisional Commissioner also visited Nishat Sethu where he inspected the pedestrian walkway and directed concerned to give final touch to the ongoing work on pedestrian walkway and prepare it for the formal inauguration.