Div Com Kashmir conducts late night tour of City

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri accompanied by Commissioner SMC/CEO Smart City, Athar Amir Khan Wednesday late night took a tour of the city to review the night shift work on the ongoing works under Smart City Project throughout the city.

The Div Com carried out on the spot review of various works being executed in city parts in the night shifts.

Srinagar Smart City has made it mandatory that work is conducted both during the day and in night shifts to ensure speedy completion of works.