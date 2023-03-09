Div Com Kashmir conducts late night tour of City

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri accompanied by Commissioner SMC/CEO Smart City, Athar Amir Khan Wednesday late night took a tour of the city to review the night shift work on the ongoing works under Smart City Project throughout the city.
The Div Com carried out on the spot review of various works being executed in city parts in the night shifts.
Srinagar Smart City has made it mandatory that work is conducted both during the day and in night shifts to ensure speedy completion of works.
He also took a detailed review of works at Northern Foreshore, Shalimar Canal, Nishat Precinct, Boulevard Walkway, Chuntkul, Chinar Bagh, Residency Road, M.A Road, Ghanta Ghar, Batamaloo, Qamarwari Mominabad, and Rajbagh Riverfront.
The Div Com impressed upon the concerned officials to ensure the timely execution of all the works being carried out in Srinagar under Smart City Project.
The Div Com was accompanied by officials from R&B, SMC, Smart City and other allied departments.