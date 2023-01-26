Div Com Kashmir hosts Republic Day ‘At Home’ at SKICC

Srinagar: On the occasion of 74th Republic-Day celebrations, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole hosted ‘At Home' at Shere-e-Kashmir International Convention, Centre (SKICC), here today.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Mayor SMC, Junaid Azim Mattoo; ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; HoDs of various departments; PRI representatives; leaders of various social and political organizations; eminent citizens and senior government officials attended the function.
The ‘At Home' was also attended by young entrepreneurs, progressive farmers, National Awardees; prominent artists; sportspersons; besides senior Civil, Police, Army officers and ex-Servicemen.
Later, the Advisor accompanied by Div Com and ADGP interacted with the guests and exchanged Republic Day greetings.