Div Com Kashmir hosts Republic Day ‘At Home’ at SKICC

Later, the Advisor accompanied by Div Com and ADGP interacted with the guests and exchanged Republic Day greetings.
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: On the occasion of 74th Republic-Day celebrations, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole hosted ‘At Home' at Shere-e-Kashmir International Convention, Centre (SKICC), here today.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Mayor SMC, Junaid Azim Mattoo; ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad; HoDs of various departments; PRI representatives; leaders of various social and political organizations; eminent citizens and senior government officials attended the function.

The ‘At Home' was also attended by young entrepreneurs, progressive farmers, National Awardees; prominent artists; sportspersons; besides senior Civil, Police, Army officers and ex-Servicemen.

