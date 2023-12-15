Div Com reviews allotment of land for graveyards to societies at Bemina

Srinagar, Dec 15: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting regarding allotment of land exclusively for graveyards to various societies, Mohallas and communities at Bemina area.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, Director SDA, ACC with Div com and ADC Srinagar.

The meeting deliberated over the allotment of 34 kanals of land to various societies, adjoining Mohallas of Bemina, Christian community, people from remote areas who are unable to shift bodies during winters and reserved patch of graveyard to be utilised during exigencies.

The land will be given against the premium to be paid by societies, Mohalla and communities. The land allotted falls under transmission lines and is considered as no construction zone. The graveyards shall be developed through a layout design to be prepared by SDA with due consideration to be given to the aesthetics, greenery and plantation.