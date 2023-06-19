Div Com reviews arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram

He further directed DCs to constitute market checking teams to keep prices under control and prevent overcharging by traders.

Besides, he also directed for smooth supply of electricity on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha across Kashmir Division especially at Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Kalashpora, Jenab Sahab Soura, Ziyarat Sharief Kabamarg, Anantnag, Ziyarat Sharief Khiram, Anantnag, Ziyarat Sharief Makhama and Ziyarat Aham-i-Sharief, Bandipora. The Div Com directed for capturing of stray dogs by SMC across all major Shrines/ Masjids so that no un-toward incident of dog bite takes place.

Besides, he instructed for making availability of an adequate number of buses during Eid-ul-Azha and identification of specified parking areas.

He impressed on placement of Sanitary Workers for cleanliness and sanitation in and around the periphery of Assar-i-Sharief, Hazratbal, Eid-Gah, Srinagar and other major locations in districts.

Regarding the observation of Muharram ul Haraam, Div Com directed for necessary repairs and development of routes through which muharram processions are taken by the mourners.

He instructed for deployment of teams of doctors and para-medics along with ambulances across all prominent locations.

Further, he instructed concerned for ensuring availability of firewood, and regular supply of electricity and water to Shia dominant areas during the month of Muharram. Besides, he exhorted for proper traffic management and security for both the religious occasions.