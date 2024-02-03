Div Com reviews arrangements for Shab-e-Meraj at Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar, Feb 3: To ensure all requisite arrangements are in place for devotees to observe Shab-e-Meraj with religious fervor and devotion at Dargah Hazratbal, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today paid visit to the Shrine to take first hand appraisal of available facilities.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohid ud Din Bhat; Commissioner SMC/CEO SSCL, Dr Owais Ahmad; Director Health Services Kashmir; SSP Traffic, Tehsildar North, Tehsildar Waqf Board and other officers of civil departments.

Div Com issued a slew of directions to concerned officers for utilising their all resources to ensure smooth arrangements for devotees.