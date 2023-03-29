Div Com reviews facilities at shrines, masjids in Srinagar

Srinagar: In view of the Holy Month of Ramadan and forthcoming Shab-i-Qadir and Eid ul Fitr, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri conducted an extensive visit of Shrines and Masjids in Srinagar.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar, Commissioner SMC & CEO Smart City, Athar Amir; officers of line departments including Power, PHE, R&B, Sanitation, SMC, Waqf Board. Reviewing availability of electric and drinking water facility, Div Com directed concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of services to facilitate devotees visiting these Shrines and Mosques.

He instructed illumination of Dargah Hazratbal, Dastgeer Sahib Shrine and Imambarah to reflect an environment of festivity. He also instructed Dargah Hazratbal Management Committee & SMC to make the currently defunct water fountain in the frontier lawn of Shrine functional at the earliest.