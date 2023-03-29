Div Com reviews facilities at shrines, masjids in Srinagar

Srinagar: In view of the Holy Month of Ramadan and forthcoming Shab-i-Qadir and Eid ul Fitr, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri conducted an extensive visit of Shrines and Masjids in Srinagar.
He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar, Commissioner SMC & CEO Smart City, Athar Amir; officers of line departments including Power, PHE, R&B, Sanitation, SMC, Waqf Board. Reviewing availability of electric and drinking water facility, Div Com directed concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of services to facilitate devotees visiting these Shrines and Mosques.
He instructed illumination of Dargah Hazratbal, Dastgeer Sahib Shrine and Imambarah to reflect an environment of festivity. He also instructed Dargah Hazratbal Management Committee & SMC to make the currently defunct water fountain in the frontier lawn of Shrine functional at the earliest.
Besides, he issued directions for grass cutting and landscape development of premises with reparation of railings. Moreover, he called for a continuous dog catching drive at Hazratbal Shrine to ensure the safety of people and the sanctity of holy place. He also exhorted to speed up renovation works at Dastgeer Sahab and development of separate Wazu Khana for women at the Shrine.
While visiting Imambarah Zadibal, the Divisional Commissioner was apprised by the Committee regarding requirement expansion of premises and road widening issues and sought his intervention in this matter.
Regarding, Power & Electricity Div Com issued on spot directions to PDD & PHE officials to ensure continuous supply of electricity & drinking water to the Imambarah.
Bidhuri during the visit paid obeisance at Dastgeer Sahib Shrine & Imambarah Zadibal during which he prayed for peace & prosperity of Kashmir.