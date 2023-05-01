Div Com reviews G20 Summit preparations

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today emphasised on greater coordination and synergy among line departments for timely completion of developmental activities in City and enroute to different destinations. The Div Com was chairing a high level meeting convened here to review G20 Summit preparations in Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Deputy Commissioner Budgam; CEO Smart City Ltd; Director Tourism Kashmir; Chief Engineers of R&B, SSCL, UEED, I&FC; RTO Kashmir; officers of various departments and representatives of Jio, BSNL besides representatives of Hotel Taj & Lalit.

Addressing the meeting, the Div Com directed for activation of the Control Room within two days to ensure all the facilities are in place in view of the G20 Summit. He directed representatives of communication service providers to strengthen the network at the specified places by increasing the number of COW sites.