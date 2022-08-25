Div Com reviews status of 23 developmental projects of SMRDA

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the status of 23 developmental projects of Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (SMRDA).

The meeting held threadbare discussion regarding the present status of projects, preparation of DPRs, approvals and sanctioned cost.

Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Budgam and Kulgam; Commissioner SMC; Chief Town Planner; CE, R&B; SE, SDA; CEO, Manasbal Development Authority and SEs of the districts attended the meeting.