Div Com reviews status of 23 developmental projects of SMRDA

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the status of 23 developmental projects of Srinagar Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (SMRDA).
The meeting held threadbare discussion regarding the present status of projects, preparation of DPRs, approvals and sanctioned cost.
Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Budgam and Kulgam; Commissioner SMC; Chief Town Planner; CE, R&B; SE, SDA; CEO, Manasbal Development Authority and SEs of the districts attended the meeting.
The projects discussed included revamping of General Bus Stand at Parimpora, revamping Transport Nagar of Parimpora, Development of Bairam Hills and Caves at Budgam, Development of Peer Rathsun Ziyarat, Beerwa with public convenience, Construction of public parks at Hilal Abad and Markundal Sumbal, construction of community facility at Bemina, Batamaloo, Chattabal and Noorbagh, and construction of community Halls at Zainakadal and Batamaloo.
Besides, construction of marriage Hall cum shopping complex, construction of marriage Hall and Children park Kulgam, Comprehensive master plan for SMRDA, Development of green belt, green ways on Doodhganga, preparation of feasibility study and DPR for alternative road of Yusmarg, Doodhpathri, Tosmaidan upto Gulmarg.
While reviewing present status of projects, Div Com directed officers to start work on approved projects at the earliest to utilize the time available before winter.
On the occasion, DC Budgam informed that about 75 percent work is completed on the project of Bairam Hills while 80 percent work has been completed at Rathsun Ziyarat.