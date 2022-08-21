Div Com takes part in Dal cleaning, deweeding drive

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole undertook a visit to Dal Lake and participated in the ongoing cleaning drive undertaken by Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

The Divisional Commissioner was joined by President Kaavish Foundation, Sufi Arvind Guru along with his Team of volunteers and large number of students also participated in the cleanliness drive.

He urged the people to take part in this drive as this is the endeavour of all citizens and community participation is must to keep Dal Lake healthy.