Div Com takes stock of facilities for pilgrims at Hajj House Bemina

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday visited Hajj House Bemina to take first hand appraisal of arrangements and facilities made for the convenience of pilgrims.

On the occasion, Div Com was briefed by Chairman J&K Hajj Committee, Abdul Salam about the arrangements made by the Administration to ensure proper and good quality facilities for Hajj pilgrims.

During the visit, Div Com took the round of all the rooms and halls of Hajj House to inspect the sanitation, cleanliness besides boarding and lodging facilities.