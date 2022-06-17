Div Com to inaugurate fire-fighting facility in Nigeen Lake today

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole is scheduled to inaugurated firefighting facility in Nigeen Lake today.
The event will be held at Nigeen Club at 10 am. The firefighting facility has been set up in the backdrop of fire incidents in which numerous houseboats were gutted.
Meanwhile, Nigeen Tourist Traders Association has welcomed setting up of the facility.
“Many houseboats, which are important part of Kashmir’s heritage, were gutted in fire incidents in last few years. It was our longstanding demand to set up firefighting facility in Nigeen lake. We welcome government’s move to setup much-needed fire-fighting facility in Nigeen Lake,” said Chairman NTTA Manzoor Wangnoo.