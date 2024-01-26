Div Com unfurls tricolor at office premises

Srinagar, Jan 26: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Friday unfurled the National Flag and took the salute from CRPF contingent at the office premises today to celebrate 75th Republic Day, here.

The unfurling of tricolor was followed by the National Anthem.

Meanwhile, the Div Com extended Republic Day greetings to the officers of Divisional Administration and security who were present on the occasion.

Among others present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Bilal Mohid ud Din, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, ADDC Srinagar, ACR Central, ACR Srinagar, staff of Divisional Commissioner’s Office besides, security officials were also present on the occasion.