Div Com visits Jinab Sahab Soura

Srinagar, Nov 9: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Thursday conducted an exclusive visit of Jinab Sahab Anchar Soura to inspect the developmental requirements of the masjid, shrine and the area.

He took first hand appraisal of the issues confronted by the locals. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad; Commissioner SMC/ CEO SSCL Athar Amir; SE PWD; officers of District Administration and Revenue Department.

Responding to the demand of the Shrine and Masjid Committee regarding reconstruction of the mosque, Div Com maintained that the masjid holds heritage importance so the structure needs to be preserved. He said that an amount of 1.75 cr approved for the Masjid shall be used for facade development and renovation works.

He stated that the Divisional Administration will work out with the Waqf Board on the proposal for the construction of a new masjid in the adjoining premises of the Shrine.

Meanwhile, Div Com directed SMC to renovate the entire Wazu Khana and refurbish the structure with new window panes, tile work and other facilities.

The senior citizens and local representatives requested Div Com for the development of a playground on a modern pattern with high mast and flood lights so the youth may engage in sports activities and night games.

Assuring the locals, Div Com directed the concerned to develop the playground with all the facilities besides instructed concerned to develop a walking path around the circumference of ground with complete fencing.

Div Com also assured youth that sports kits shall be provided to them by the district administration to channelize their energy and potential for building a career in sports.

Locals of the area also brought the issues of road connectivity, drainage system and dog menace into the notice of Divisional Commissioner and other officers.

On the occasion, Div Com enjoined upon SE, PWD to complete the earth filling of the remaining segment of the road and use the construction demolition waste for the same purpose.

He also directed for exploring the feasibility of constructing another road as demanded by the locals. Regarding dog menace in the area which poses threat to lives of children and elders, Commissioner SMC, assured to address the issue on priority basis.

Bidhuri also inspected the lake-spring at the shrine of Jinab Sahab Soura and directed SMC and locals to conduct a collective cleanliness drive to revive it and restore its pristineness. He also directed beautification of the landscape around the spring.