Div Com visits Pantha Chowk Bus Stand

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Tuesday conducted a visit to Pantha Chowk Bus Stand (e-Bus Charging location) to take on spot progress of works under execution through Srinagar Smart City, here.

At the outset, the Chief Engineer Srinagar Smart City briefed the Div Com regarding the status of work conducted so far at the Bus depot being developed for state of art electric buses to be deployed to cater to local populace on intra-city routes to ease out traffic congestion. He informed the chair that of 65 kanals of land procured from Srinagar Development Authority, 55 kanals have been fenced, besides five Opportunity Charging stations have been installed out of 17 .

Besides, he also informed that 100 e-buses of 9 and 12 metres length are arriving till December 2023, out of which 25 to 30 buses of 9 metre length will arrive by 31 July, and rest will arrive subsequently.

It is important to mention here that Administrative Block, Charging Station and Washing Bay are being constructed at this bus depot.

It was also informed that among civil works, foundation work, charging station and fencing work has been going on.