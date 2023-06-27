Div Com visits Pantha Chowk Bus Stand
Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Tuesday conducted a visit to Pantha Chowk Bus Stand (e-Bus Charging location) to take on spot progress of works under execution through Srinagar Smart City, here.
At the outset, the Chief Engineer Srinagar Smart City briefed the Div Com regarding the status of work conducted so far at the Bus depot being developed for state of art electric buses to be deployed to cater to local populace on intra-city routes to ease out traffic congestion. He informed the chair that of 65 kanals of land procured from Srinagar Development Authority, 55 kanals have been fenced, besides five Opportunity Charging stations have been installed out of 17 .
Besides, he also informed that 100 e-buses of 9 and 12 metres length are arriving till December 2023, out of which 25 to 30 buses of 9 metre length will arrive by 31 July, and rest will arrive subsequently.
It is important to mention here that Administrative Block, Charging Station and Washing Bay are being constructed at this bus depot.
It was also informed that among civil works, foundation work, charging station and fencing work has been going on.
The Chief Engineer KPDCL informed the Div Com that the power supply to the depot shall be supplied up to 10th of July.
The Div Com directed the concerned to barricade the critical work area in depot and ensure removal of debris to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of Yatries to the Transit camp.
He also directed the concerned to work out on creating a depot for e-buses at Batamaloo bus stand to prevent dead mileage.
The Div Com also directed the security agencies to ensure proper security measures in the area.
Meanwhile, the Div Com also visited Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk reviewed arrangements for the ensuing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 2023.
Chairman, Shiv Shakti Seva Dal briefed the Div Com about the arrangements made so far including langar facilities, bedding facilities ete. The Div Com also started Langar at the Yatra Transit Camp Pantha Chowk on the occasion.