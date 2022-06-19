Divisional Commissioner visits NCC Camp at Rangreth

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat NCC Camp at Rangreth, here.
At the arrival, the Div Com was received by Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Kalsi NCC Group Commander Srinagar and given a ceremonial welcome by the cadets.
He was given a brief roundup and presentation of activities undertaken in the camp since 15 June.
A powerful and spirited cultural programme comprising of group dances from different states was also presented by the cadets.
In his address to the cadets, the Div Com highlighted the unique history, culture and traditions of Kashmir besides the unique idea of Kashmiriyat.
He urged the cadets not to get carried away by the news and media inputs on the state of Kashmir, instead carry the positive vibes prevailing in the state that they have witnessed during their stay here.
Pole highlighted the tremendous efforts being put in by the Government to improve the infrastructure and connectivity to the region which will give a tremendous boost to the economy and lives of citizens of Kashmir.
The programme concluded with the National anthem.
Later, the Div Com visited the motivational stalls and appreciated the paintings made by cadets on the theme 'Unity in Diversity'.