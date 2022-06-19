Divisional Commissioner visits NCC Camp at Rangreth

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat NCC Camp at Rangreth, here.

At the arrival, the Div Com was received by Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Kalsi NCC Group Commander Srinagar and given a ceremonial welcome by the cadets.

He was given a brief roundup and presentation of activities undertaken in the camp since 15 June.

A powerful and spirited cultural programme comprising of group dances from different states was also presented by the cadets.