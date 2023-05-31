DLSA Srinagar conducts door-to-door campaign

Srinagar: On the eve of Anti Tobacco Day, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar today conducted a door to door campaign aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of Tobacco consumption and educating citizens about the health hazards of smoking and other forms of Tobacco use.

The door to door campaign was conducted by PLV’s of DLSA Srinagar under the guidance of Chairman DLSA Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad.

The Chairman DLSA emphasised the need for more awareness campaigns to combat the growing problem of Tobacco consumption in the society.

Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Jahangir Bakshi expressed his hope that these small though effective initiatives will serve as a wakeup call for all Tobacco users to quit Tobacco and join hands with us against the use of Tobacco by working together.